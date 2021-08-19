Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Northcote College student confirmed as case

More than 12,000 tests were processed yesterday as the country settled into alert level 4 lockdown following the emergence of Covid-19 cases in the community. File photo / Tania Whyte

KEY POINTS:

• There are a total of 21 Delta Covid cases, an increase of 11

• The NZ outbreak has now been linked to a traveller from Sydney

• Two infected people are now in hospital in a stable condition

• Police confirm arrests for lockdown flouters

A second Auckland high school has been caught up in the current Covid-19 outbreak.

A Northcote College student has been confirmed as having Covid-19, according to an email sent to parents, caregivers and staff by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

It's unclear whether the student is one of the already confirmed 21 cases.

It comes after students and staff at Avondale College were told they would have to quarantine for two weeks after a teacher was identified as having Covid-19 earlier in the week.

