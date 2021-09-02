Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Newest locations of interest

Customers queue outside Pak'nSave Sylvia Park during the March 2020 lockdown. Photo / Will Trafford

Supermarkets, dairies and laundromats are among the 10 latest exposure events listed by the Ministry of Health as Covid-19 locations of interest.

There are now 261 events involving 205 locations.

People at all of the locations listed today are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for two weeks after the exposure event and to get a test if symptoms develop. Those with symptoms are asked to stay at home until receiving a negative test result and for an additional 24 hours after symptoms disappear.

Pak'nSave Sylvia Park has been given two new entries on the list, believed to have been visited by a person with Covid-19 between 8-9.30pm Tuesday and from 12.15-1.45pm Wednesday. Earlier this morning, a visit to Countdown Hunters Plaza in Papatoetoe was added to the list. The person was there from 12-1pm on Thursday, August 26,

Two laundromats also take up four spots. Mount Smart Ezy Laundromat in Onehunga was visited last Saturday from 12-2pm and on Monday from 5-6.45pm, while Kevin's Laundromat in Papatoetoe was visited twice on Monday - between 5.40-6.10pm and again from 6.29-7.04pm.

A petrol station and two dairies round out the list, including a Mobil station in New Lynn that was visited from 6.30-7pm on Wednesday, August 25. Additionally, Mount Smart Superette in Onehunga was visited on Wednesday from 8.30-10.30am and Round The Clock Superette in Manurewa was visited from 1.30-2.45pm.

The advice for each of the locations added today varies from more strict regulations that came with listings earlier in the nation's alert level 4 lockdown. People at previous locations of interest were told to self-isolate for two weeks, as opposed to just monitoring for symptoms, and to get three tests - immediately and at days five and 12 after the date of exposure.

Auckland remains at alert level 4, while the rest of the nation dropped to less stringent lockdown conditions under alert level 3 this week.