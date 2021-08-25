Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New parents locked down in hospital receive support

A new mum whose newborn is in the Special Care Birthing Unit says the help she has got from the community during lockdown has been "heartwarming".
Simeon Warmington gave birth to her first child onAugust 15.
Two days later, while she was still at Rotorua Hospital, New Zealand went into a snap alert level 4 lockdown.
It is not how Warmington and her partner Para Kopa expected the birth of their first child would go and they are still in hospital, isolated from their extended family.
The couple, and their families, live in Tūrangi and were due to have baby Malia in Taupō but the need for an emergency caesarean meant they were taken to Rotorua Hospital instead where they remain. Malia is in the special care unit because she was having trouble breathing.
"She's doing okay, she's good, she's just getting a little bit of help with her oxygen."
Being isolated from family meant when they needed extra food and items from the supermarket, nobody was nearby to drop them off.
"We were able to have visitors the first two days and then we went into lockdown," Warmington said.