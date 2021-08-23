Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New locations of interest include visits during first lockdown weekend

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

More than 400 locations of have now been linked to the current Covid outbreak - with some places being visited by positive cases over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health last night released dozens more locations around the Auckland region - including supermarkets, takeaway outlets, the Auckland Art Gallery and now a new school: Green Bay High.

Among the new locations are at the Countdown Māngere Mall, on Bader Drive, and the Countdown supermarket in Māngere East on Massey Rd.

The latter location - which a positive case was at between 12pm and 12.10pm - is among a handful of locations that were visited by a positive Covid-19 case or cases after the country went into alert level 4 lockdown.

On Saturday, positive cases visited Countdown Greenlane (between 12.30pm to 1.15pm), New World Southmall in Manurewa (3pm to 3.15pm) and a laundromat at Otara, on Wymondley Rd, from 8.40am to 10.30am.

The latest location of interest identified is Pak'nSave Clendon, on Robert Ross Place, which was visited by a Covid case or cases between 10.30am and 11.45am.

The locations span all around the Auckland region now - from North Shore to West Auckland, East Auckland and South Auckland.

The Auckland Art Gallery is among new locations of interest listed as being visited by a Covid-positive case. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Anyone who has been to a location of interest at the same time as a positive case is automatically deemed to be a close contact and must self-isolate for 14 days since they were potentially exposed.

Because of the highly contagious nature of the Covid Delta variant, that person's whole household is also immediately required to self-isolate as well.

Those affected are asked to get a Covid test and to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

People, Aucklanders in particular, are still strongly encouraged to check the growing list regularly as it is being updated every two hours now, at this stage.

The ministry's locations of interest page now includes a search tab that allows a person to enter a suburb or business - making it easier for people to quickly see which locations might affect them.