Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Nearly 18,000 Kiwis dobbed in others, say police

Police have turned around 380 vehicles at the Auckland border since September 6. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police have issued nearly 4000 instant fines since the country went into level 4 lockdown and received more than 18,000 calls from people dobbing others in for breaching the rules.

Of the 3953 instant fines, nearly 3000 were for leaving home for other than essential reasons.

And when it came to dobbing in other people, 11,079 were about a gathering, 5181 about a business, and 1779 were about a person.

These figures come from compliance data for levels 4 and 3 released by the police today.

They also show that since the whole of New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm on August 17, 204 people have been charged with a total of 219 offences as at 5pm yesterday, with the bulk of those - 197 - committed under level 4.

The offences ranged from failing to comply with a Covid order (146), failing to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction (44), Health Act breaches (19) and 10 for assaulting, threatening or obstructing an enforcement officer.

Since Auckland was cut off from the rest of country at midnight on September 6, the police said they had stopped 42,895 vehicles at checkpoints and turned around 380, which is less than 2 per cent of the traffic.

At the northern checkpoints, 244 vehicles were turned around, and at the southern checkpoints 136 vehicles.

Police also reported 11,297 Covid-related calls to the 105 phone line, most of which were seeking information.