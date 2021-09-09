Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Sex during hospital visits 'a high risk activity, potentially' - Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Ardern said people should not be having sex in hospital, regardless of Covid status. Photo / Twitter

Ardern said people should not be having sex in hospital, regardless of Covid status. Photo / Twitter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today clarified that they advise against having sexual intercourse during hospital visits, regardless of Covid-19 status or alert levels.

When a reporter asked about an allegation of a hospital patient and a visitor having "sexual relations" at Auckland Hospital, Ardern looked visibly bemused by the topic.

PM Jacinda Ardern says sexual relations, regardless of Covid status, shouldn’t “generally be part of [hospital] visiting hours.” Ashley Bloomfield: “It’s a high risk activity, potentially.” pic.twitter.com/VeRVXg7QjU — Aaron Dahmen (@dahmenaaron) September 9, 2021

The reporter asked the Prime Minister and Dr Bloomfield whether this was considered a "high risk activity, in the current climate".

Jacinda Ardern's expressions said a lot about what she thought of the idea. Photo / Supplied

"I think it is a high-risk activity, potentially, however I don't know any of the details about that interaction," Bloomfield responded.

"I would say, generally, regardless of the Covid status, that kind of thing shouldn't generally be part of visiting hours, I would have thought," Ardern added.

If the allegations are true, it seems someone has taken Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins' advice to "spread their legs" a little too seriously.

I believe Chris Hipkins only advocated the spreading of legs outside. https://t.co/OJkTwaVpYF — Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) September 9, 2021