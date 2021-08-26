Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Napier MP Stuart Nash says Collins' 'anti-vaxxer' claim doesn't dignify response

Napier MP Stuart Nash got his first Covid-19 vaccine last week when it became available to those over the age of 50. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier MP Stuart Nash got his first Covid-19 vaccine last week when it became available to those over the age of 50. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier MP Stuart Nash says National leader Judith Collins' claim that he has been promoting an "anti-vaxxer-type" message to the nation doesn't even dignify a response.

On Wednesday, Collins unleashed on several different Labour Party Cabinet Ministers about their response to Covid-19.

She said Nash had been "stupid", and accused the Economic Development Minister of promulgating an "anti-vaxxer-type message" about the importance of vaccinations.

Collins said she found it disturbing to hear Nash previously tell Mike Hosking country might still lock down even if vaccination rates were at 80 per cent.

Nash, who has been vaccinated, told Hosking on Wednesday that the Government had always followed an elimination strategy but added there had also been a strong focus on getting the population vaccinated.

"I think it's a fantastic strategy."

Asked on the show if the Government would stick with an elimination strategy, Nash replied, "absolutely".

Collins, who has had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and been fully vaccinated for several weeks, said it was a "subtle anti-vaccination message" but "dangerous" nonetheless.

National leader Judith Collins has accused Napier MP Stuart Nash of promulgating an "anti-vaxxer-type message" about vaccinations. Photo / NZME

"If high levels of vaccination aren't enough to get New Zealand back to a greater degree of normal, to get our economy firing again, to avoid lockdowns, what on earth is the point?"

She said Nash's attitude was "defeatist" and a target needed to be set to encourage Kiwis to get vaccinated and provide "a clear goal" to work toward.

Last week, Hawke's Bay Today covered Nash receiving his first Covid-19 vaccine at the Napier Old Boys Marist club pop-up vaccine centre run by The Doctors.

The delay wasn't a question of whether to take the vaccine, more one of when, with Nash reluctant to be seen to be getting any preferential treatment as an MP.

He said Collins' comments were "so far removed from reality" that he didn't intend to dignify them with a direct response.

"I booked my vaccine as soon as my age band became eligible, and had my first jab last week.

"I have consistently urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they can, and I do so again now."

He said the best public health response during a pandemic was to follow official health advice, and avoid spreading misinformation.