Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 70 per cent of Hawke's Bay Pasifika community vaccinated

Registered nurse Gerry Morris administers a a dose of vaccine to Kahu Gilbert, of Wairoa, at a drive-through clinic at the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union carpark in Napier on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Registered nurse Gerry Morris administers a a dose of vaccine to Kahu Gilbert, of Wairoa, at a drive-through clinic at the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union carpark in Napier on Sunday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay's Pasifika population has taken high rates of Covid-19 vaccination uptake to a new level, with more than 70 per cent now having had at least their first dose.

As of Friday, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board reported that 3696 Pasifika people had received their first dose and another 2221 had received both doses.

There are an estimated 6500 Pacific people in the region, and 5000 RSE workers, meaning about 73 per cent of the region's Pasifika population has now received at least their first dose.

A drive-through clinic held at Kings House Church in Maraenui last month saw more than 550 people vaccinated and was followed by another at the Cook Island Centre in Flaxmere.

Ina John was one of hundreds who received her Covid-19 vaccination at a drive-through vaccination clinic at the Cook Island centre in Flaxmere last month. Photo / NZME

However, by comparison only 40 per cent of Māori in Hawke's Bay had received at least their first dose - 13,599 have received their first and 6568 have received both doses.

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotū held their own whanau drive-through vaccination clinic over the weekend, which saw more than 600 people vaccinated.

"The public of Napier turned out," said chief executive Tania Eden. "We had a really good turnout.

"Saturday was really busy and there was a steady flow on Sunday.

"You get bigger numbers through the drive-through clinics."

Several marae-based clinics had also had similar success, with 300 people attending in Puketapu earlier in the week, a mix of those from the local farming and Māori communities as well as a few RSE workers.

"We've had a reasonable turnout of Māori and Pacific Island people as well."

She said there were still many out there wanting to get the vaccination and the Taiwhenua was looking at running another drive-through clinic at the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union car park on Wednesday and Thursday.

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotū held their own whānau drive-through vaccination clinic at the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union carpark over the weekend. Photo / Ian Cooper

Pacific Health team leader at Hawke's Bay DHB Talalelei Taufale previously told Hawke's Bay Today that if the Delta variant hit the region, the Pasifika community would be the worst affected.

"The reality is many Māori and Pasifika people work in essential jobs, and many also lose their jobs during lockdown," he said.

"We have larger families and a communal sense of living, which lends itself to a significantly higher chance of the virus spreading."

As a whole, about 60 per cent of Hawke's Bay residents have received their first dose while 30 per cent have received both.

A total of 134,122 vaccinations had been administered as of Friday.

Hastings narrowly leads with the highest uptake (61 per cent), followed by Napier (60 per cent), with Central Hawke's Bay at 58 per cent and Wairoa at 57 per cent.