Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More locations released, the latest visit two days ago

September 7 2021 There are 21 new Covid-19 community cases today and are all in Auckland. The Government is finalising arrangements to provide additional supply of Pfizer vaccine doses.

As the rest of the country wakes up to a level of normality, Auckland continues to see pockets of Covid popping up in the community - with locations of interest still being released.

Four new locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health this morning.

8.30am update

- McKinnon Street Superette, Mt Roskill

- Unichem Māngere East Pharmacy, Māngere East

- GAS Mascot Avenue petrol station, Māngere

- Orly Avenue Superette, Māngere

Two of the new locations, GAS Mascot Ave and the Orly Avenue Superette, were visited by a Covid case or cases on Sunday (September 5).

The Unichem Māngere East Pharmacy visit is now the latest location of interest visited by a Covid case - on Monday.

The infected person or persons was at the pharmacy for five minutes between 3.18pm and 3.23pm.

The Orly Avenue Superette, in Māngere, was visited by a Covid case on Sunday morning. Image / Google

Despite the five-minute drop-in, anyone who was there at that time is told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after that day.

If symptoms develop, get a Covid test and stay home until that result comes back.

The two Father's Day visits were both made in the morning, with the visit to the GAS Mascot Ave petrol station made between 7.45am and 8.50am that morning.

The Orly Avenue Superette was linked to a Covid cases for just over an hour between 7.30am and 8.40am.

New locations released last night

- Countdown Mt Roskill

- SuperValue Palomino Henderson

- New World Mt Roskill

- Whenuapai Gardens & Orchard Manukau

A positive case visited Countdown Mt Roskill, at 112 Stoddard Rd, between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 25.

The SuperValue Palomino, at 4/138 Sturges Rd in Henderson, is linked to a Covid positive case on Friday, August 27. The case was in the store for five minutes between 1.40pm and 1.45pm that day.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay home until the result comes back.

Around the same time on the same day, a person with Covid was at the New World Mt Roskill store, at 53 May Rd. The case was in store for almost two hours between 1.45pm and 3.30pm on Friday, August 27.

The last location added last night is the Whenuapai Gardens & Orchard Manukau supermarket at 533 Great South Rd near Papatoetoe. A Covid positive person was there on Saturday, August 28, between 1.30pm and 2pm.

Two locations were visited on Saturday (September 4).

An infected person was at the Pak'nSave Botany supermarket, at 501 Tī Rākau Drive, that day from 4.40pm and 5.40pm.

Another positive case or cases were at the New World Botany supermarket - about a five minute drive away - at 588 Chapel Rd. The affected time is between 5pm and 6.30pm.

On Friday (September 3), a positive case was at the Countdown supermarket inside the NorthWest shopping centre at Westgate, Massey, between 5.16pm and 5.45pm.

As a result, the whole NorthWest shopping centre is also now listed as a separate location of interest at the same time.