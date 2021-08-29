Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Māori Party launches petition against more MIQ in Rotorua

August 29 2021 There are 83 Covid community cases today, taking the total cases in the outbreak to 511. The number is similar to the total reported yesterday - and officials and experts will be hoping this signals that the country's Delta outbreak might be at a plateau.

By RNZ

The Māori Party has launched a petition against any more Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facilities opening in Rotorua.

Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment have confirmed the development of new MIQ facilities were being considered, including in Rotorua, despite opposition from the community.

However, Māori party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said it was inappropriate that the city was being considered, when the Lakes DHB had made it clear another facility in the city would put too much pressure on the healthcare sector.

Waititi feared a new facility would stretch healthcare staff and resources, and would mean Rotorua locals missed out on good healthcare.

He said a new facility would bring greater risks for exposure to the disease, and use of a local hotel would mean the hospitality and tourism industry would take longer to get back on its feet.

"They have done their bit and now their manaakitanga is being abused," said Maori party co leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / NZME

Waititi said it was time another region stepped up, such as Queenstown.

"Forty per cent of the Rotorua population is Māori. The negative impact of these Government decisions is significantly higher for Rotorua because our people are at greater risk of falling through all of the gaps.

"Te Arawa is renowned for their manaakitanga (hospitality); it is the bedrock behind their tourism success. They have done their bit and now their manaakitanga is being abused.

"Rotorua is now being unfairly targeted; Te Arawa Iwi and Rotorua locals, as the receiving communities ... are the key stakeholders in this debate and they must be listened to."

- RNZ