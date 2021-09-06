Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Lockdown memes pop up on billboards in deserted Auckland streets

The viral memes are now on display in different spots around Auckland. Photo / Supplied

It's the Instagram account that has been keeping New Zealanders sane and entertained through the madness of lockdown - and the memes can now be spotted out IRL (in real life, for us less techy folk).

Memes from the "NZ Lockdown Memes" Instagram page have been turned into billboards and are currently on display in different spots around Auckland, where advertising would normally be.

A meme in Victoria Park. Photo / Supplied

Ben Evans, the meme creator behind the account, told the Herald he was approached by digital outdoor advertising company Lumo about displaying some of his lockdown memes.

"It's cool to see them on the big screen and [I'm] flattered that they asked," Evans said, adding that it also feels "a little bit strange" to see memes, which are by their nature internet-only, out in the "offline" world.

One of the memes made it to Ponsonby. Photo / Supplied

On Twitter, people have applauded the move to replace the ads that usually take up those spaces with memes that reflect the current mood of the city.

Omg the billboards in central Auckland are no longer adverts, they’re just lockdown memes. pic.twitter.com/RGLo796egB — justine says join your union (@kvetchings) September 6, 2021

"This is an amazing use of a billboard. I've never felt more seen by a marketing space," one person commented.

"The only pure use of billboards," someone else said.

Online, the NZ Lockdown Memes page continues to grow with every day spent in lockdown and every government update on alert levels.

The page, which Evans started during the first lockdown in 2020, has more than 95,000 followers on Instagram, and that number continues to increase. When the Herald last spoke to him about two weeks ago, he had just over 77,000 followers.

However, while lockdown has been the making of Evans as a meme creator, it's been less than ideal for his other job.

Ben Evans is the man behind the memes. Photo / Instagram

A self-employed personal trainer by day and meme admin by night (or day, I guess, since time loses all meaning in lockdown), Evans says there is nothing positive for him about having to stay at home. He describes lockdown as a "s**tshow, income-wise".

"I don't even think of it as bittersweet, I just hate it. I work as a personal trainer and I can't earn any money in lockdown," he explains.

Evans is, like all Aucklanders, desperate to see an end to the lockdown so he can get back out there.

In the meantime, he'll continue creating memes that illustrate the mood in the 09.

The "IRL" memes on billboards will be on display in Auckland for about a week, he says.