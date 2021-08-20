Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest pass 170 - yet more expected

New Zealand's level 4 lockdown has been extended nationwide until 11.59pm on Tuesday after confirmation the Covid-19 outbreak has spread to Wellington.

It is the list that just keeps on growing - and one that is quickly starting to affect more and more people as it is updated.

The Ministry of Health's locations of interest now has 174 visits to 138 distinct locations

identified in the Auckland and Coromandel regions, as of 5pm.

Those for the three Wellington cases across two households who visited Auckland on the weekend - two of whom drove back to Wellington and one of whom flew - have not yet been released but include four petrol stations, a cafe, a workplace and a pharmacy.

The most recent locations of interest released about 4.30pm today include the Assembly of God Church in Māngere on Sunday, August 15. Exact times are still to come.

Others are mostly for bus routes on Monday and Tuesday, including between Māngere and Ōtāhuhu and Queen St-Newmarket-Māngere.

The first location of interest in Wellington has been revealed by the Ministry of Health after three cases of Covid-19 were detected in the capital.

People who visited One Sushi Porirua, on Serlby Place, between 6:15pm and 6:30pm on August 17 are being urged to isolate and get a test.

Previously new additions included New Lynn RSA Bowling Club, Countdown Birkenhead, St Honores Bakery Birkenhead, Church of Christ and its Sunday school in Mount Roskill, Giga Net Cafe in Mt Albert, Laundrycoin Laundromat Takanini, Birkenhead Superette & Lotto and the Downtown Carpark in Auckland's CBD.

Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten previously just had one visit there on August 4, but other visits were on August 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13, 16 and 17 between 9am and 3pm.

Those are on top of the 79 locations of interest added to the list yesterday - all of them in Auckland and, for the first time since Wednesday, started to show businesses and eateries outside of North Shore, where a 58-year-old Devonport man tested positive for Covid earlier this week - sparking a level 4 lockdown.

Businesses, cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, takeaways, movie cinemas, petrol stations, car yards and even a cemetery are now all included in the growing list, which now covers West Auckland, East Auckland, South Auckland and the North Shore.

Health officials updated the list again today

, after several updates were made on its website throughout yesterday.

Authorities including director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continue to advise people to check the list regularly to ensure they have not been at a location of interest.

That message was particularly loud for essential workers as well as people living in or who have recently been in the Auckland region.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the same time as a confirmed Covid positive case is automatically deemed a close contact.

All close contacts are to go into self-isolation immediately - as well as anyone they are living with - for 14 days.

They are also asked to get tested for Covid and to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 for more advice.

Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen, in Auckland's CBD, is among the locations of interest. Image / Google

It is thought potentially thousands of people are or will be affected and some companies are already having to deal with the effects of having a reduced number of staff available.

A dozen supermarkets around Auckland have been named as locations of interest in the last few days. In some cases, a Covid positive case or cases have visited the outlets twice.

Many staff members are having to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Some supermarkets, including New World Mt Roskill and Pak'nSave Wairau, have started advertising job positions - including checkout operators - in order to help fill current vacancies caused by the Covid outbreak.

Pak'nSave Wairau has also reduced its opening hours because of reduced number of staff members able to work.