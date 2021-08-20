Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Level 4 lockdown updated - what Hawke's Bay needs to know

Lockdown in Hawke's Bay provides more time to read a book, or go for a walk, or both at the same time. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay, along with the rest of the country, will continue to be in level 4 lockdown restrictions for the next four days.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the lockdown will be extended nationwide until 11.59pm on Tuesday, after three cases were confirmed in Wellington.

That brings the country's total number of cases to 31.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said locations of interest were "dispersed throughout the country", along with 132 contacts across the country, 136 in Waikato and 648 across Auckland.

He said the most important thing people could do was "stay home in their bubble".

The government will decide early next week - based on latest cases and information - whether to reduce levels or extend by region.

Following today's announcement from the government, here's a recap of everything you need to know to keep safe this time round.

Level four - dubbed the "eliminate" phase - means people must stay at home in their bubbles, travelling only for essential personal movement.

Essential reasons for leaving the home briefly include:

• Physical exercise in your neighbourhood

• Visiting the supermarket, dairy or pharmacy

• Necessary medical care or getting a test

In the past week, close to 1000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay and so far no-one has returned a positive result.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones is urging people to get tested if they feel unwell, adding the delta variant is highly contagious and anyone who was feeling unwell should call one of the testing centres and get tested.

"There is capacity at all the testing centres and people should be able to get a booking relatively quickly," he said.

He also reiterated the importance of wearing masks when leaving home, now mandatory since Wednesday night.

"We know how easily the delta variant of Covid-19 can spread. No-one should leave their home without a mask."

Legally people must wear a face covering if they are a customer or employee at businesses and services operating at Alert Level 4, including supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations, healthcare facilities and on public transport.

Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout and Increased testing

Following the initial announcement, a 48-hour pause was put on Covid-19 vaccine appointments nationwide, however some sites reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

Other DHB mass vaccination locations are closed this week while locations are refitted for social distancing safety requirements under level 4.

Anyone aged 40 or over can now get their vaccine. Parents and caregivers are also now able to book in 12-15-year-olds to receive their vaccination at the same time.

Booking can be done through bookmyvaccine.nz

Symptoms of Covid-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath. A runny nose or loss of smell.

Those who have been at a location of interest at the times stated are asked to call Healthline 0800 358 5453 for details on what to do. Healthline will advise when Covid-19 testing is needed.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000

Hastings: 06 281 2644.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333

Central Hawke's Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

Health

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has reinstated its no-visitor policy across all facilities until further notice.



Wairoa Hospital and CHB Medical also have a no visitor policy in place.

The main entrance to Hawke's Bay Hospital will be closed and the only entrance will be via the Emergency Department entrance.

Masks must be worn at all times at Hawke's Bay DHB sites and will be provided if people don't have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has ramped up Covid-19 testing capabilities. Photo / Warren Buckland

The emergency department remains open but no support people or visitors will be allowed unless they have dispensation from the Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM).

Urgent life-saving and acute surgery will continue as normal.

Most planned elective surgery will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven't heard from the DHB assume your surgery or outpatient clinic has been postponed. The DHB will only be contacting the ones whose surgery will go ahead.

Renal patients need to still attend their dialysis appointments. Please turn up as you normally would to your dialysis appointment.

Women in labour should follow their care plan as described by their Lead Maternity Carer (LMC). The DHB's maternity facilities will remain open but closed to visitors. Only one support person with a woman in labour will be allowed onsite.

Gastroenterology appointments will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven't heard from the DHB assume your appointment has been postponed. The DHB will be contacting the ones going ahead.



Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy will continue to do so as planned and are asked to attend scheduled appointments.

All radiology appointments other than those needing acute care have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as the DHB is able. A Hawke's Bay Hospital representative will be in touch with you if you have an appointment already scheduled.

Likewise, all dental appointments will be postponed and rescheduled as soon as possible and a representative will be in touch.

General practice clinics and pharmacies are still open, though there will be some changes.

Patients will be able to have their consultations remotely, via phone or video. Those who need an in-person appointment will still be able to have one, but there will always be a phone consultation first.

If you do need to visit your GP clinic, it is important to follow all necessary safety precautions:

- Call first - don't just turn up

- Wear a mask

- Maintain a social distance of 2m

- Practice good hand hygiene

Each general practice will have their own systems and processes in place that work for their individual needs, and like last time they will be contacting patients with appointments to explain how their practice will work during this time.

It is now mandatory for people to wear face covering when accessing essential services. Photo / Paul Taylor

Out and about in town and what it means for businesses

Under level 4 people can still exercise, be that for a walk, run or bike ride, but this must be done in their local area and within their household bubble.

People are advised to keep a two-metre distance.

Playgrounds, drinking fountains, toilets and libraries across the region remain closed.

Regional parks and rivers across Hawke's Bay have been closed to vehicles, though people can still walk or cycle.

Hastings District Council and police have closed access to both car parks at Te Mata Peak following an increase in people driving to the park. It's strictly residents only on Te Mata Peak Rd.

Activities which may require search and rescue services such as swimming, surfing, boating, fishing, hunting, tramping and whitebaiting are not allowed.

Risk activities like mountain biking are also advised against though not mandated. Te Mata Park has also closed the Te Ihu (grade 4) and Hori (grade 5) ttracks and asked people to ride in their limits.

The mountain bike tracks in the local Havelock North reserves are also now closed.

goBay bus services have moved to a Saturday timetable, with the addition of the regular Routes 16A, 16B and 17.

Services will be available for essential service workers, and for communities to access supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities in accordance with Government directions.

Again, face coverings are mandatory on all public transport services for the entire journey - travellers are asked to use their own masks and put them on before boarding.

People are also asked to ensure two-metre physical distancing on board. Fares will remain in place across the region but cash handling will be removed.

The Covid-19 Wage Subsidy is available to businesses impacted by the move to Level 4. Businesses are also encouraged to sign up to ShopKiwi for free at shopkiwi.online

Advice and support for businesses concerned about the risk or impact of Covid-19 is available via 0800 500 362.

Event cancellations and postponements

Alert Level 4 also means many events have had to be cancelled or postponed. Here's a few which have been changed:

- The Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards have been moved to September 13.