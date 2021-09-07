Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Level 2 brings buzz back to Wellington's streets

Wellington's Cuba St beginning to fill with people on the first morning of alert level 2. Photo / Jack Crossland

Wellington's Cuba St beginning to fill with people on the first morning of alert level 2. Photo / Jack Crossland

Traffic is increasing, shops are reopening and people are returning to work as Wellington wakes up to level 2 on Wednesday.

Along with the rest of the country outside Auckland, the capital moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday night.

Wellingtonians waiting for their morning coffee on Wednesday said they were excited to see a buzz on the capital's streets again.

Shelly Gawith said it was great to see cafes and restaurants reopening in the CBD.

"It's nice to see more people and it's nice to see local businesses open and getting people back out onto the streets.

"I live in the CBD and there's just an energy to the city again and a bit more of a buzz which is nice to see."

Under Alert Level 2, most of Council's services and facilities will return to normal operations, but contact tracing, mask wearing and some restrictions will be in place to keep staff and the community safe.



Steve Cox said he was happiest for the young people.

"It's fantastic for everyone, and it gets the economy going. People aren't made to sit at home, especially young people."

"I'm happy for the young people out there working and doing stuff."

He said he was very grateful New Zealand had gone hard and early with Delta.

Traffic on Wellington's streets is beginning to resemble pre-lockdown levels. Photo / Jack Crossland

"We've got it easy here, New Zealand's had it really easy. I've got friends in England who have had it ten times worse than us."

Sean Cockburn, who worked in construction, said his job would get much easier in level 2.



"it's just a bit easier now really - easier around site and easier to get materials.

"It's good Auckland has opened up because we were sort of running out of gear for the team and that backlog's going to be going for the next two months I reckon."

"But it's business as usual, everyone just has to pull up their socks and keep going."

He said he was most excited for an "eggs benedict and a visit to the pub".