Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Hundreds of breach reports, but most Kiwis complying

Police controlling vehicles lining up for Covid-19 tests in St Lukes, central Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police say the vast majority of people are sticking to level 4 lockdown rules.

Andrew Coster, Police Commissioner, said cops received 684 online breach notifications from the start of lockdown to 5pm yesterday.

About a third of the alleged breaches were from the Tāmaki Makaurau area, roughly in line with Auckland's share of the national population.

Of all reports nationwide, 322 were about gatherings, 320 about businesses and 42

about individuals.

"Police will assess every notification received and follow up where required," Coster said.

"We thank those who have been in contact to make a report or pass on their

concerns about potential breach activity."

Coster said police would still take an "education-first" approach around rules requiring face masks at essential services such as supermarkets and chemists.

"However, enforcement action will be taken where necessary for the safety of everyone," he added.

"People should know what the rules are by now, and why it is so important to follow them, particularly when it comes to unlawful gatherings and repeated breaches of restrictions."

William Desmond Te Kahika, known as Billy Te Kahika or Billy TK, faced two charges of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 alert level requirements.

Police also charged 49-year-old Te Kahika with failing to assist a constable exercising search powers under the Search and Surveillance Act.

Anti-lockdown activists and Covid-19 deniers gathered in Auckland CBD yesterday to protest the snap lockdown. Te Kahika was arrested about 43 minutes into the event.

A 36-year old from Green Bay also faced three charges of the same types Te Kahika was charged with.

Both of them are expected to apply for bail today before Judge Peter Winter at Auckland District Court.

Coster said a woman aged 52 was due to appear in Auckland District Court next Wednesday charges under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, and the Search and Surveillance Act.

Four people arrested during a protest in Tauranga yesterday, and three of them given formal warnings.

A woman aged 56 is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Monday facing a charge under the Health Act.

Police have also urged shoppers to stay calm, after reports fighting erupted over a cooked chicken at an Auckland Pak'nSave on Tuesday.

The people allegedly involved in the scuffle fled the scene.

"There were no further incidents of note at that location that evening," a police spokesman said.

"Police reiterate advice from our partner agencies to remain calm, look out for each other and remember that there is no need for panic buying."