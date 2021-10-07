Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Essential worker who travelled to Whangārei returns second positive Covid test

The essential worker first returned a weak-positive test on Monday. Photo / NZME

An Auckland essential worker discovered to have a small trace of the virus while in Whangārei has returned a second positive result.

The worker returned a weak-positive test on Monday during surveillance testing. The person was asymptomatic when tested and had returned to Auckland.

When the news broke on Wednesday, there were hopes they may return a "false positive" given the small trace of the virus detected.

However, those hopes were dashed on Thursday evening when the Northland District Health Board confirmed the second positive result on social media.

"The case that was under investigation after returning a weak positive result from a test in Whangārei earlier this week has returned a positive test result in Auckland."

The post said the Ministry of Health believed the person had tested positive early in their infection.

"The Ministry's current assessment is that the earlier weak result combined with the positive result today indicate that this case has tested positive early in the individual's infection."

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said this would help limit any potential spread of infection from the case.

Public health interviews with the case are now underway to confirm their movements, McElnay said.

Northlanders are urged to keep their eyes on the Ministry of Health's website on Friday for

locations of interest.

"Locations of interest in Auckland and Northland will be posted on the Ministry of Health website as they become available and updated as more information becomes available."

Northland DHB said they had "stepped up" its screening process at the region's hospitals for visitors and patients, and had additional testing available.

The DHB reminded people that Northland Covid-19 vaccination clinics were available throughout the region at general practices, pharmacies, Māori health providers, and at DHB clinics.

A full list of testing can be found by visiting www.northlanddhb.org.nz.