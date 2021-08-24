Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Cases tipped to surge as more test results land

24 August 2021 There are 41 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 148.

24 August 2021 There are 41 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 148.

The number of Covid cases is predicted to rise dramatically with just half of the highest-risk contacts having returned their test results.

The vast majority of these cases were infected prior to lockdown, but the Government is also unable to yet confirm if the virus has been spreading under lockdown.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said "some" cases had been infected since lockdown began last Wednesday.

Most of these were close contacts of the cases, most in the same households, however he was unable to confirm if any had spread outside their bubbles nor if any close contacts were essential workers.

Experts are calling on the Government to identify and release this information to the public as soon as it can, given lockdown spread will be the key determinant of whether the outbreak is being brought under control.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said it would be useful to see the Government classify cases as those that were in the community before lockdown, those that had been detected while at home, and those that were among essential workers still operating under alert level 4.

"What we really want to know is if there are any unsuspected cases occurring in the community that don't have a connection to cases reported now, which could suggest some leakiness in lockdown," Baker said.

University of Canterbury Covid-19 modeller Dr Michael Plank said some spread should be expected within households during lockdown, but the most important factor was to prevent spread between bubbles.

Fellow modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said they were now estimating the outbreak could swell to 1000 cases.

Delta spreading among essential workers was something that mired attempts to bring New South Wales under control.

There were 41 new cases announced Tuesday, including 38 in Auckland, and three in Wellington. There are now 148 confirmed cases in the whole cluster, with 11 cases in Wellington and the rest in Auckland.

Auckland University of Technology confirmed nine cases of Covid-19 and a fully vaccinated health worker was confirmed as a positive case late Tuesday at Middlemore Hospital in the ED department.

The ED remained open and safety precautions were being followed, the DHB said.

Bloomfield and other health officials appeared with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday before the health select committee to answer questions from Opposition MPs.

Public health director Caroline McElnay revealed about half of the highest risk contacts were still yet to have their test results returned.

There were 369 close plus contacts, 51 per cent of whom had returned test results, and 11 per cent were positive, she said.

There were 14,967 close contacts, 56 per cent had returned test results, and 0.2 per cent were positive.

And there were 405 casual plus contacts, about half of whom had been tested, with no positive results so far.

Bloomfield said cases were increasingly coming from locations of interest or from close contacts, rather than from people who were infected pre-lockdown.

Eighty-nine of the 148 total cases have been epidemiologically linked, and while the other 59 cases were being investigated, Bloomfield said there was nothing to suggest at the moment they were part of a separate chain of transmission.

One of the cases is an Auckland MIQ worker, but they had caught the virus as a contact of an existing case rather than being suspected of being the potential source.

It was still not known how the virus had originally spread from the Crowne Plaza MIQ to spark the latest outbreak, but two key potential contacts had been identified.

Bloomfield revealed the number of cases in major sub clusters: 58 cases in the Assembly of God Church service in Māngere, and 23 cases in the Birkdale group.

He said there were six sub clusters in total and the other four had far fewer cases.

The church sub cluster, which included six people in Wellington, included people who had been at the August 15 service and their close contacts.

Bloomfield said 27 different church groups took part in the service, but the total number of people at the service was yet to be determined. More than 500 people have been tested.

While there was an increase in the number of cases today, there hadn't been an exponential increase, and if the lockdown was working, case numbers would peak in the coming days, Bloomfield said.

Around two-thirds of people infected in New Zealand's Delta outbreak are younger than 30. The youngest case in the outbreak so far is less than 1-year-old.

About 70 per cent of cases in the current outbreak were of Pasifika ethnicity, largely as a result of the sub-cluster of about 58 cases linked to the Assembly of God Church (AOG) of Samoa in Mangere. About 20 per cent were Pākehā.

Dr Debbie Ryan, of Pacific Perspectives, said reports that Pacific people accounted for more than half of the cases in the outbreak - yet just 7 per cent of the population - were "depressingly familiar".

"No doubt we will get through the current crisis. Pacific communities and health providers and health workers have again pulled together brilliantly to do what is required," Ryan said.

"But we need a circuit breaker to address these unacceptable disparities."

More than 9000 contacts had been contacted overall and were self-isolating, while almost 900 frontline contact-tracers were working on the pandemic response.

The Ministry of Health has now reported 439 visits to 326 separate locations of interest.

Contact tracing capacity has also come into the spotlight, as almost 16,000 contacts have been identified, but half of them are still awaiting test results.

A review by public health experts - as part of the independent advisory group led by Sir Brian Roche - into the February cases found a ministry reluctant to increase surge capacity for contact-tracing, and an unwillingness to stress-test the system or do scenario-planning.

It said this contributed to ongoing uncertainty about the system's ability to handle a large outbreak.

Bloomfield rejected how the ministry was portrayed.

"That's not a view I did or do hold, that we didn't need to continue to build surge capacity," Bloomfield told the committee.

- additional reporting Jamie Morton, Derek Cheng