Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Billy TK banned from internet but gets bail

Covid-19 deniers and anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the TVNZ building in Auckland to protest the alert level 4 lockdown. Video / Cameron Pitney

One of the conspiracy theorists charged in yesterday's anti-lockdown protest outside TVNZ headquarters has appeared in an Auckland court and been banned from the internet.

William Desmond Te Kahika, known as Billy Te Kahika or Billy TK, faced two charges of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 alert level requirements.

Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf at Auckland District Court and he will next appear in court on October 13.

Police arrest anti-lockdown protester Billy Te Kahika outside TVNZ. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police also charged 49-year-old Te Kahika with failing to assist a constable exercising search powers under the Search and Surveillance Act.

After anti-lockdown activists and Covid-19 deniers gathered in Auckland CBD to protest the snap lockdown, Te Kahika was arrested about 43 minutes into the event.

The former political candidate from Whangārei appeared in Auckland District Court before Judge Peter Winter.

Protester Vincent Christopher John Eastwood, known as Vinny, was also charged.

Eastwood on social media yesterday said he did believe a pandemic was happening, but it was "a pandemic of mass psychosis".

The 36-year old from Green Bay also faced three charges of the same types Te Kahika was charged with.

Protester Vinny Eastwood was also arrested. Photo / NZ Herald

The Covid-19 alert level breaches carried a maximum penalty of six months' jail or a $4,000 fine.

The other charges of failing to assist under the Search and Surveillance Act have a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment.

Te Kahika's bail conditions are to live at a Hokianga address which he can only leave for attending his next court appearance, or pre-arranged meetings with his lawyer.

He is not to access the internet or possess any internet-capable adevice.

Te Kahika was also banned from associating with Eastwood and a third alleged associate.

Eastwood has not yet appeared before the judge this afternoon.

The Bail Act bans publication of many other details from the hearing, including any police arguments against granting bail, and any defence arguments for bail.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster yesterday confirmed four people were arrested at the gathering outside TVNZ.