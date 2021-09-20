Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland moves to level 3 - what does that mean for you?

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Key points:

• Essential businesses and services can operate but must ensure appropriate physical distancing and contact tracing.

• Masks and face coverings are legally required outside of home at alert level three. Scarves or bandanas are not recommended by the Ministry of Health.

• People who are unwell are encouraged to stay home and seek medical advice.

Aucklanders will wake up with slightly more freedom on Wednesday, but strict precautions remain to stop the spread of Delta.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon announced Auckland would move to alert level 3 tomorrow at 11.59pm.

This means early learning centres and schools will open for children up to Year 10 whose parents or caregivers need to return to work.

All other children are encouraged to learn from home, including all those in Years 11, 12 and 13.

Those eager to taste their first drop of barista-made coffee, bakery goods or takeaways will be able to do so through contactless pick up, delivery or drive-through - but customers are not allowed to dine in.

People who have lost loved ones will be allowed to hold a funeral, tangihanga or burial, but these are limited to 10 people.

Keep your bubble small

Under alert level 3, people are legally required to stay within their household bubble whenever they are not at work or school.

A "household bubble" is the group of people you have day-to-day, physical contact with. It includes the people you live with and, if necessary, close family, isolated people or caregivers.

"You must keep your bubble as small as possible. You cannot invite friends, whānau and extended family who are not in your bubble to your home," the Ministry of Health says on its website.

Work and business

Everyone who could work from home should, the ministry says, and businesses that require close physical contact can't open.

Other businesses can operate, but with tight restrictions. This includes physical distancing, having extra hygiene measures and contactless options for ordering, pick-up, delivery and payment.

Under alert level 3, only the following businesses and services can have customers on their premises: supermarkets, dairies, butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers, food banks, petrol stations, self-service laundries, banks and financial institutions, hardware stores — for trade customers only, health services, pharmacies, accommodation services, courts and tribunals, social and community-based services to maintain critical wellbeing or crisis support, emergency services, Parliamentary services, passenger services, including public transport by road, rail, air or sea, school hostels.

All other retail stores can only open for contactless pick-up and delivery.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaways can open but only for contactless pick-up, delivery or drive-through. Customers are not able to dine in.

Healthcare services

Healthcare services would operate normally, where possible, the ministry said.

Hospitals would continue to be open for emergency care, while some non-urgent services or treatment may still be rescheduled.

All eligible New Zealanders, that is those over the age of 12, will still be able to get a Covid vaccine. More information could be found here.

Anyone who does not feel safe due to family or sexual violence can leave their bubble - support lines are open for people to call, email or text. If someone is in danger, they are encouraged to call 111.

Gatherings and entertainment

The only gatherings allowed under alert level 3 are weddings and civil union ceremonies, funerals and tangihanga, with up to 10 people only.

The 10-person limit includes kaikaranga, kaikōrero, members of the clergy or staff who are attending.

No food or drinks can be served at these gatherings, and physical distancing, face coverings and record keeping are required.

All entertainment venues, public facilities and attractions such as museums, cinemas, libraries and swimming pools must remain closed.

Sport and exercise

Under alert level 3, people can exercise in their local area on their own, or with people in their household bubble.

If exercising outside, people are required to keep a two-metre distance from people who are not in their bubble.

"The most important thing is to stay safe and stay close to home. Go to your local park or beach, not your favourite one. You cannot stay overnight at your bach or holiday home," the ministry says on its website.

If you are experienced, you can do more activities. These include:

• Surfing — only if experienced and at your local break. If you are not experienced, do not surf.

• Tramping — okay for day walks on easy trails. Remember to keep your distance from other people. DOC huts and campsites are closed. Do not go back-country tramping.

• Mountain biking — okay on easy trails if you're experienced and you know the trail. Choose a trail close to home. Do not go on tracks that are grade 3 or above.

• Swimming — in safe local spots. Do not swim far from shore.

• Horse riding — if you are experienced and it is low risk. Stay as close to home as you can.

• Playing golf.