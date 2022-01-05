Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland link to Napier infection found

There are 17 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, with another 23 cases at the border. Video / NZ Herald

There are 17 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, with another 23 cases at the border. Video / NZ Herald

Ministry of Health investigations have found the likely infection source for two active Covid cases in Napier.

A Napier case was announced by the Hawke's Bay District Health Board via a statement on December 30 and a second case, a close contact of the first, a day later.

A spokesman for the ministry said genome sequencing of the first Napier case had now found a link to a Covid case in Auckland.

He said the Napier case had also been confirmed as having the Delta variant.

Genome sequencing has revealed the likely source of infection for Napier's active Covid cases. Photo / Paul Taylor

The spokesman said there had been no positive wastewater results for Covid reported in Hawke's Bay in the past two weeks.

"We anticipate positive wastewater results when the most recent tests are reported, due to the two currently active cases."

The spokesman said the Napier cases remained "well" and were isolating for the duration required.

"Close contacts are also isolating and being tested as required."

The spokesman said there had been more than 1300 Covid-19 tests done in the past seven days in the Hawke's Bay region, with busier days around New Year's Eve in particular.

"It is pleasing people are doing the right thing and getting tested, no matter how mild their symptoms.

"We encourage anyone who has symptoms, to get a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until they receive the test result.

"Additionally anyone who has visited locations of interest should follow the advice for that location."

There have been no new locations of interest in Hawke's Bay since Saturday.

Locations of interest linked to the two positive Covid-19 cases in Napier are:

• New World Greenmeadows, on Friday, December 24, between 1.30pm-2pm, the same store on Tuesday, December 28, between 2pm-3.30pm

• Pak'nSave Tamatea, Thursday, December 23, between 2.30pm-3.30pm

• MYLK Food Store Napier, 53 Latham St, on Wednesday, December 22, between 11.45am-12.15pm

• New World Onekawa on Wednesday, December 29, between 3.15pm-4.15pm

• Pak'nSave Napier South, on Wednesday, December 22, between 12.15pm-1pm, New Century Bakery Taradale on Friday, December 24, between 1pm-2pm

• Paper Plus Taradale on Friday, December 24, between 2.30pm-4pm

• Bin Inn Taradale on Friday, December 24, between 2pm-3.30pm.

Anyone who has visited these locations and scanned in using the Covid Tracer App will have received push notifications.

The locations are considered "casual exposure" locations, meaning those who visited at the notified times would have needed to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the exposure date.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until testing negative.

The locations posed no ongoing risk to shoppers and the DHB is encouraging people to continue to support the businesses listed.