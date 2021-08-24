Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Ashley Bloomfield and Grant Robertson with latest on NZ cases numbers, Crowne Plaza investigation

Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

The latest case numbers and investigation into how far across the country Delta has spread will be revealed at 1pm.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be providing an update as the country finishes the first week of alert level 4 lockdown.

On Monday 35 new cases were announced, bringing the total to 107 - 99 in Auckland and 8 in Wellington.

The news preceded an announcement that Auckland's lockdown would be extended another week, reflecting it as the epicentre and growing close contact and places of interest numbers, and the rest of New Zealand until 11.59pm Friday.

On Tuesday morning it was revealed a worker at Auckland's Novotel Ellerslie managed isolation centre had tested positive for Covid.

Residents were told in a letter that the staffer had previously visited a location of interest. They had been self-isolating since and were tested on August 20.

An investigation has now begun to work out how the staff member caught the virus and if it was transmitted to anyone else. Genome sequencing will be carried out to help with this, according to Newshub.

Close contacts among staff members and those outside the facility are now being established through an interview with the person.

Joint MIQ head Brigadier Rose King reassured guests in the letter that there were "robust processes in place to respond to these kinds of events".

Meanwhile Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is warning to expect the number of Covid cases to rise again today as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through households and the community.

There are currently more than 400+ locations of interest, with the latest Auckland locations including supermarkets, takeaway outlets, the Auckland Art Gallery and now a new school: Green Bay High.

Other new locations revealed today include St Therese Catholic Church in Māngere East,

The Warehouse at West City Waitākere and several more bus routes.

Meanwhile, a lecturer at Victoria University in Wellington has also tested positive but students have been reassured the university was not a location of interest due to the person not working at the time they were considered contagious.

Meanwhile, the Government is still investigating how the original transmission occurred from the New South Wales returnee who was staying in MIQ at the Crowne Plaza.

Ardern told RNZ they were still working through "some theories" regarding whether or not a Covid outbreak happened at a walkway at the Crowne Plaza.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told MPs today that the economy is well-positioned to deal with the Delta outbreak.

So far 127,935 businesses have had wage subsidy applications approved, which has seen $484.4 million already paid out to businesses.