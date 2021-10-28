Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Man arrested in relation to Super Saturday gathering in Mount Maunganui

The man is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on November 4. Photo / NZME

The man is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on November 4. Photo / NZME

A 43-year-old Tauranga man has been arrested in relation to a gathering at Coronation Park in Mount Maunganui on October 16.

The gathering took place on Super Saturday, during the nationwide push to increase vaccinations, and was alleged to be in breach of Covid-19 restrictions

The man has been charged with failing to comply with an Covid-19 health order and is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on November 4.

It is alleged that 300 to 400 people were in attendance at the gathering and the majority were not wearing masks, police say.

Inquiries into the gathering continued and police were not ruling out laying further charges.