New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Deeply concerning' DHB vaccination rates vary across country

8 minutes to read
People in group 4 will receive notification from July 28 about being able to make a vaccine booking. From the end of July the vaccination programme would really start ramping up, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Michael Neilson
By:

Political reporter, NZ Herald

Māori in one district are being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at a quarter of the national rate, according to Herald analysis that has found "deeply concerning" vaccine discrepancies across the country.

It comes as from

