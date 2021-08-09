Covid 19 coronavirus: Covid vaccine rollout update, majority of Tauranga port workers unvaccinated

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern's post-Cabinet press conference

More than 300,000 New Zealanders aged 50 – 55 years will now be able to book their vaccines from Friday, August 13.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave an update on the Covid-19 vaccines rollout this afternoon.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the strong uptake from the older bands in Group 4 meant the next group could now book sooner than initially expected.

In the Government's original rollout plan, those aged 45 – 55 were to be allowed to book from mid-August.

Last week, those aged 55-plus were allowed to book a few days earlier than expected.

The decision on the 50-55s will mean they are also brought in a couple of days early – though those aged 45-50 still have a wait for a bit.

Hipkins said vaccines supply was continuing as expected.

"One million doses of the vaccine were delivered in July, and another 1.5 million will be delivered in August, 388,000 of these arriving yesterday morning.

"Being able to open another age band so quickly is a real confidence booster and shows how well New Zealand is embracing the vaccine," Hipkins said.

"The booking system continues to perform well with a record 296,650 vaccinations booked last week. We now have 1,009,536 vaccinations booked in the system. Over the last three days the 0800 call centre handled 27,695 calls with an average wait time of less than 1 minute.

The new cohort can book from Friday on bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz, or by calling the 0800 28 29 26 COVID Vaccination Healthline.

Ardern said 35 per cent of the eligible population had now had one dose and 21 per cent were fully vaccinated.

"This rapid take up of the offer to be vaccinated is fantastic," she said, saying bookings had been strong.

Ardern said it meant they could now open to those aged 50 plus from Friday. She emphasised that all other groups which were already underway could continue to book.

Last week, the over-60s were given the green light a few days earlier than expected.

'Mis-information' slows vaccinations at ports

The PM is faced questions on the risk posed by the Delta variant on a container ship at Tauranga.

Asked about the risk of port workers going on to the container ship in Tauranga, Ardern said vaccinations had been open to port workers "for some time."

She said hesitancy and mis-information had slowed down the uptake in ports.

She pointed out that it was now mandatory for those workers to be vaccinated by the end of September "or it may mean job loss."

She said making that mandatory was a big step for private sector companies, but the Government considered the risk was too big not to do it given the low voluntary uptake.

Hipkins said the feedback from smaller ports, and Tauranga, was that they would have to stop receiving and sending out cargo: "that would be huge for New Zealand."

Ardern said the 98 port workers who had dealt with that ship had been tested.

Hipkins said six of those had not gone onto the ship. So far, 23 negative results had come back including the pilot who had taken the ship out.

Hipkins said they were looking at whether it was known there were sick people on board when the ship was unloaded.

He said it was not always possible to test a ship's crew before unloading. "But we will look at who knew what when," and what decisions were made when.

Ardern said there were strict requirements around the movements of crew from overseas ships, and for the New Zealand port-side workers dealing with them.

There was a four-day period during which the ship was berthed.

Ardern said port workers had to follow strict protocols.

"However, we want them to be vaccinated too. It is just not good enough to rely on infection controls ... in a high risk environment."

Hipkins said it was not yet known why the unloading of the ship was paused, and then recommenced.

Hipkins said only about nine of the 98 workers were fully vaccinated and two had received their first dose. "Those numbers are too low."

More than 2.2 million doses

The latest figures in the vaccines rollout show that 2.2 million doses had been administered as of midnight last night, and 820,000 were now fully vaccinated.

Cabinet could also have discussed advice from director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on whether to extend the gap between the two shots from three weeks to eight weeks.

Bloomfield told a conference of GPs last week that overseas evidence was showing an eight week gap could result in better immunity levels.

Last night the Ministry of Health reported 11 positive Delta Covid-19 cases aboard the Rio De La Plata, which is off the coast of Tauranga Port.

About 90 port staff who dealt with the ship are now being tested to ensure none have caught Covid-19 - the Ministry of Health has said it believed appropriate protocols were followed. It is the fourth overseas vessel on which there have been Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Last week, Hipkins flagged concern about the low rate of port workers who were vaccinated. At that point about 44 per cent were yet to be vaccinated. In mid-July, the Government brought in a new requirement to have all border-related workers in private companies to be vaccinated by the end of September.

This week will also see the a report by the Covid-19 health advisory group released by its chairman David Skegg, setting out the evidence that will be needed to start opening borders.

That will be released on Wednesday, and followed up on Thursday by a speech by Ardern, which she has said will give people an idea of what to expect over the next six months.

Ardern will speak at a forum in Wellington where Skegg and other experts will speak to the report's findings.

While countries such as Australia have set vaccinations thresholds for when the borders might start to re-open, Ardern told the NZ Herald on Saturday that she was reluctant to do the same in case some people thought it meant they did not need to be vaccinated.

Ardern also congratulated the NZ Olympic team, saying they had "done us proud" over the last two weeks.

Ardern said on Thursday she would speak at a Reconnecting to the World forum on the Government's response to the advice of the Covid health group.

She said she knew people were keen to resume travel. "Our ultimate goal is to resume quarantine free travel."

She said right now, not enough was known to resume ordinary travel.

She said the Skegg report also highlighted the changes the Delta variant had made to risk assessments, and the changes to the advice that was being tendered.