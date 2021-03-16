Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Brilliant' - MIQ workers become first fully vaccinated New Zealanders

MIQ head Brigadier Jim Bliss gets his second dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine. Photo / Ministry of Health

By RNZ

The first New Zealanders have now been fully vaccinated for Covid-19, with about 500 managed isolation and quarantine workers heading for their second dose of the Pfizer jab.

Workers at South Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility had their first jab in February.

About 91 per cent of the border and MIQ workers have received their first vaccination. The full level of protection from the virus is usually achieved about a week after the second dose.

Jet Park operations manager Drew Leafa and Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) head Brigadier Jim Bliss were among those getting their second dose.

"We have more than 4000 MIQ staff on the frontline," Bliss said. "They are our frontline defence against Covid-19, so across our 32 facilities it's really important for us that we protect them, look after them so they can all do their job keeping us all safe."

He urged people unsure about getting a vaccination to talk to a medical professional, their own families and to read widely about the vaccination.

Leafa said having his second vaccination was "brilliant", and provided reassurance for sceptics.

"I now feel like I have tripled my protection and feel so much better for it.

"I know there is a lot of scepticism and theories out there, but I know it is going to save you, save your family and save your life."

There are about 15,000 border and MIQ workers in the country.

- RNZ