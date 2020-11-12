Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland University students taking exams reminded compassionate pass is available

University students due to take an exam today are being reminded there is a chance to apply for a compassionate pass if they feel their preparations have been compromised.
The University of Auckland says both the aegrotat pass - being for health issues - and the compassionate pass will be available to students.
"Apply if your personal circumstances are significantly affecting your exam or test performance or preparation or are unable to sit the exam or test," the university website says.
A spokeswoman told the Herald: "For example, if a student could not complete an exam because they don't have access to a computer or internet, then they could submit a compassionate consideration."
It comes after issues were raised by some students on social media that they did not have access to a laptop or internet connection - after the university moved to have all exams due to take place today carried out online instead.
Students will also be given access to a computer workstation on campus at the Kate Edger Information Commons or one of the university libraries if they need access for an exam.
All Covid-19 health and safety precautions, however, are being stressed and must be carried out - including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
The alternative arrangements were rushed yesterday after health officials confirmed that a young woman in her 20s had tested positive for Covid-19 and that she was regarded as a community case.
Those wanting to apply for an aegrotat or compassionate pass should know, however, that there are conditions to that being granted.
That includes that their work throughout the year was "well above" the minimum pass standard (normally a C+ or better) in all course-work, including any written texts.
The usual $30 application fee per exam will be dropped for any Covid-19-related applications.
A total of 42 exams at the University of Auckland, across different faculties, are affected today.
The university confirmed only today's exams were affected at this stage; as staff wait for further information from the Government.