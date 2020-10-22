Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland gym closed for 5-day deep clean after Covid-infected person's visit

A North Shore gym has been closed for the next five days for deep cleaning after a person who later tested positive for Covid-19 visited the facility.

Snap Fitness in Browns Bay was closed on Thursday, telling members the positive case visited the gym between 9am and 12.30pm last Saturday.

The visit has been deemed as low risk and the Ministry of Health was chasing up close contacts of the person from their gym session.

Anyone who scanned the Covid Tracer app has received a notification. The gym will reopen next Tuesday.

Meanwhile a man who went on to test positive for Covid-19 visited an Auckland marine supply store at the weekend.

But staff and fellow shoppers are not considered to be close contacts.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service confirmed that the man, who visited The Malt pub on Friday evening without knowing he was infectious, also visited the store but said the visit was considered to be low risk.

The man visited the Burnsco Gulf Harbour store twice on Sunday: Around 10.30am and then around 3.30pm, a company spokeswoman said.

"We were advised that the person had no symptoms at the time, their visits were brief and there was no interaction with any other customers and their interactions with the staff were very limited," she said.

The man visited the Burnsco Gulf Harbour store on Sunday, a company spokeswoman said. Photo / Google

"No person who was in the store at the time or has visited since is considered at risk nor deemed to be a close contact."

Health authorities notified store management of the visit yesterday afternoon as a courtesy, she said.

And an Auckland primary school teacher is waiting on her Covid-19 test results after finding she had a family connection to the man.

Massey Primary School principal Bruce Barnes says the relief teacher was teaching middle school students yesterday when she was told she had been exposed to the virus.

"She was not symptomatic at all, she said it was only brief contact she would have had with him," he said.

The teacher immediately left the school and sought a swab test, Barnes said.

"We have our procedures in place: We sanitise at the school, we clean all of the surfaces at the school, we're doing the best we can and we have to wait until we get further information," he said.

"But what frustrates me, is I wish there was a much quicker turnover of testing, so we would know."

A Burnsco spokeswoman said management chose to close the store early on Wednesday for a deep clean, in addition to the daily Covid-19 hygiene and housekeeping precautions and protocols staff followed.

The Gulf Harbour store reopened this morning and staff have been told to keep an eye out for symptoms of the virus.

It comes as patrons who visited a North Shore pub while the man was there on Friday night have being urged to isolate and get a swab.

The man visited The Malt in Greenhithe on Friday night between 7.30pm and 10pm before he became sick.

He and a fellow port worker were infected by a 27-year-old marine engineer who is thought to have contracted the disease on a visiting ship, the Sofrana Surville.

Today the Greenhithe bar announced it would be closed for at least a week to undergo deep cleaning and allow staff time to self isolate.

About 200 Greenhithe residents had been tested for Covid-19 at a pop-up station in the North Shore suburb by early afternoon today.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 today - both are in managed isolation and aren't connected to the fishing crew.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reported two new cases of Covid-19 were in managed isolation today.

The first arrived on October 19 from the Netherlands via Dubai.

The second case arrived from Doha on October 22. They developed symptoms during the flight and were tested on arrival.

A further two new cases were reported in Australia on a ship believed to be the likely source of infection for an infected New Zealand port worker.

The ship has been docked off the Sunshine Coast since Thursday.

It also emerged today a student from New Zealand's biggest school, Rangitoto College, is in isolation after a person in their household tested positive for Covid-19.

The risk to the college community is low as the student tested negative and was only at school briefly, Bloomfield said.

He urged anyone contacted by contact tracers to act quickly and continue monitoring their health over the coming weeks for any symptoms.

Anyone who is considered a close contact is required to self-isolate for the full 14 days.

"This virus does not take breaks."

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has written to parents of the college.

"This student is not considered a close contact, however, as they have had minimal exposure to the person while this person was infectious. The student is well and has had a negative test result. They have only been at school for a very short time since their household member became sick."