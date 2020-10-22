Covid 19 coronavirus: British journalist Martin Bashir 'seriously unwell'

British journalist Martin Bashir with pop star Michael Jackson in 2002. Screenshot / ITV

Veteran UK journalist Martin Bashir is "seriously unwell" with coronavirus-related complications, the BBC has said.

The 57-year-old, best known for his 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, currently works as the BBC News religion editor.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: "We are sorry to say that Martin is seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications.

"Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery.

Veteran journalist Martin Bashir is "seriously unwell" with coronavirus-related complications, the BBC has said. Photo / Supplied, ITV

"We'd ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time."

Bashir began working as a journalist in 1986 but made headlines around the world in 1995 for his BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales for the Panorama programme.

That interview has seen renewed interest in the lead-up to a new Channel 4 film, which examines the circumstances behind their meeting.

Bashir's other high-profile interviews have included the suspects in the Stephen Lawrence murder case, entertainer Michael Barrymore, Jeffrey Archer and Major Charles Ingram, dubbed "the coughing major".

Bashir is best known for his 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

In 2003, he conducted a series of interviews with pop singer Michael Jackson for the controversial ITV documentary, Living With Michael Jackson.

He later moved to the US where he co-anchored the current affairs show Nightline on ABC before moving to MSNBC, where he served as a political commentator until 2013.

He subsequently returned to the BBC as the broadcaster's religion editor.

In October 2019 , he competed in the UK's celebrity spin-off of X Factor.