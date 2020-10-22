Covid 19 coronavirus: Elderly couple's emotional reunion after being separated due to the pandemic

This is the emotional moment an elderly couple got to hug again, after more than 200 days separated because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joseph and Eve have been married for more than 60 years and have always been inseparable, until the pandemic kept them apart for longer than either of them wanted.

Joseph had to be in rehab following surgery when Eve joined assisted living home Rosecastle at Delaney Creek, in Florida.

Eve was surprised to finally see Joseph after seven months apart. Photo / Facebook/Rosecastle at Delaney Creek

The couple was forced to be apart for seven months and the emotional reunion was captured on video and uploaded to Facebook, where it went viral.

"We got to witness these two resident lovebirds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic," Rosecastle at Delany Creek staff wrote on Facebook.

"Get your tissues out," they warned in the post.

Footage shows Joseph getting wheeled in, wearing a mask, and surprising his wife of 60 years, Eve, at one of the common areas of the assisted living home.

The two hug as Eve tells Joseph that she'd missed him.

Joseph can be seen tearing up as he hugs his wife.

"I sure missed you," he tells her.

"I didn't think I would ever get over here," he adds.

"You're alright, I love you so much. For 60 years I've done something right."