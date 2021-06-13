Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland case at Middlemore Hospital out of ICU

A Covid-19 patient is now in the intensive care unit in hospital. Photo / File

A person infected with Covid at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital has now being transferred out of intensive care unit.

The confirmed positive case is one of two Covid patients currently being treated at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said this patient is now out of ICU and remains at Middlemore Hospital.

"Both patients are in a stable condition.

"Future data releases on the Ministry of Health website will not include patient status information, in order to protect the privacy of the individuals," the spokesman said.

Earlier today, the "case details" page showed one person is in hospital, but not in ICU, and one person in ICU. That fact was not referred to, however, in the 1pm statement.

"Two people with Covid-19 continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital," the Ministry of Health said in yesterday's update.

"Both are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities."

The Ministry of Health told the Herald: "There will be an update on these patients in our 1pm statement. However, due to privacy considerations, we are only able to release limited information."

A person with Covid-19 is now in the intensive care unit in hospital. Image / Ministry of Health

On Friday the ministry said two people with Covid-19 were being treated at Middlemore Hospital. Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility, one on Thursday afternoon and the other one overnight on Tuesday.

The last instance of Covid patients needing intensive care treatment anywhere in New Zealand was during Auckland's August outbreak, nearly nine months ago.

It comes as four new cases of Covid were reported in managed isolation facilities since Friday.

No new historical cases were reported yesterday. Two previously reported cases reported on May 6 and had been investigated as historical cases have since been confirmed to be so.

One of those cases was a returnee from India. The other case was someone who had come from the US.

As of yesterday, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 27. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 2352.