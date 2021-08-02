Covid 19 coronavirus: Are there any new positive cases at the border?

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland records 13 community cases, lockdown extended by 5 days. Video / 9 News Australia

There are no new cases in the community today and four in managed isolation, says the Ministry of Health.

There are now 37 active cases in New Zealand. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

It comes as contact tracing teams were working to identify anyone who arrived from Queensland since July 26, as the state once again deals with a Covid outbreak in the community.

Officials are trying to email people based on their entries on the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration form filled out before returning to New Zealand.

Those people are being urged to carefully check locations of interest on the Queensland Health website to see if they may be affected.

Four new positive cases were, however, found among recent arrivals in managed isolation facilities around the country. That figure is the latest information since the update on Friday.

The first person reported on touched down in Auckland on a flight from the United Arab Emirates, via Malaysia, on July 14.

They are said to be a close contact of a previous case and tested positive on day 15 of their stay, which is thought to have been extended accordingly.

The other traveller who tested positive is a person who arrived from the United Kingdom, via Singapore, on July 17. They tested positive on day 12 of their routine testing.

The Ministry of Health is due to give the latest update on Covid-19 in New Zealand. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Authorities said this person remains asymptomatic and there is no evidence of in-facility transmission following investigations to date. This person is currently in managed isolation and quarantine in Auckland.

The third person also travelled from the UK, this time via the UAE and Malaysia, and tested positive on day three of their stay. They are carrying out their stay in quarantine at a facility in Christchurch.

The last person reported on is a traveller who arrived in Auckland on Friday (July 30) and returned a positive Covid-19 test result on day one of routine testing.

Their full travel history is still to be confirmed, the ministry said yesterday. However, the person did travel via Qatar and Australia.

Since January 1, a total of 109 historical cases have now been identified out of a total of 700 cases.

The ministry also announced that a previously reported case, on Thursday, has since been re-classified to "not a case". Another previously reported case from Friday has also been re-classified the same.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office has advised media that from today, the Ministry of Health's updates will also include the daily vaccination numbers.

"Both of these have been removed from our confirmed cases tally," the ministry said.

The number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 36 people. The total number of confirmed cases is 2517.