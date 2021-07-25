Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus: Act leader David Seymour's pitch for privately run MIQ hotels

5 minutes to read
The Government has announced 500 spaces a fortnight in managed isolation will be allocated over the next 10 months - the majority for skilled and critical workers.

The Government has announced 500 spaces a fortnight in managed isolation will be allocated over the next 10 months - the majority for skilled and critical workers.

NZ Herald

Act leader David Seymour wants the Government to reconsider allowing some hotels to become privately run MIQ facilities for vaccinated travellers – a move he claims would ease the squeeze on the current system and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.