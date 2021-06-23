Covid 19 coronavirus: A day in the life of a marae-based vaccination centre

Behind the scenes at the vaccine centre at Manurewa Marae. Since the marae has opened its vaccination centre, they've been vaccinating up to 500 people a day. NZ Herald Photo by Alex Burton.

In the community of South Auckland, Manurewa marae became the first marae-based vaccination centre in New Zealand.

It opened in April with the intent to vaccinate 300 people a day, but numbers have surged to almost 500.

But there's a good reason - it may just be the place you want to get vaccinated.

"When word got out in the community of people having a good experience, more and more people started coming along," site manager Hilda Peters told the Herald.

The word even reached the Prime Minister who received her first dose of the vaccine last week alongside colleague Peeni Henare.

Today, the Auckland Blues rugby team also lined up to receive their vaccinations, following the example of coach Tana Umaga.

"The wairua [spirit] here is very calming. It's not your typical clinical type of feeling, people want to come here."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her chief science advisor Juliet Gerrard receive their first Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination from nurse Nicole Andrews at the Manurewa Vaccination centre Auckland. NZ

People from all walks of life and cultural backgrounds have entered these doors, most never having stepped foot on a marae before.

As Manurewa marae CEO Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp said, it's not just for Māori, it's a "lively hub for everybody".

Often the marae gets up to 600 bookings a day; sometimes it's not fully equipped to cater to the many hundreds rolling through the door. But the message is clear: "The health and wellbeing of our people is paramount".

This message was set by Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Vll who was among the first kaumātua to get vaccinated.

As you enter the premises, you are guided into the waiting room. Other clinical practices sometimes drown your spirit in infomercials, but in Manurewa you'll get a dose of upbeat music to lift the spirits. If you like The Eagles, you're in for a treat.

There's a health check before receiving the vaccine, and then you are escorted to the observation room, which overlooks a nature reserve. Patients have to wait 20 minutes as a safety precaution after the vaccine.

"This is the marae's approach to supporting our community and looking after each other. During lockdown we were unsure what would happen and we wanted to be protected," Kemp said.

Manurewa marae leaders: Hilda Peters, Rangi McLean and CEO Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp. The marae has vaccinated more than 7,000 people since opening its centre. Up to 500 people are vaccinated a day.

"If we want to kick Covid-19, then we have to get vaccinated

"We want to move on with life."

Upon the opening of the vaccination centre, there were concerns people invested in conspiracy theories could discourage many whānau from seeking the vaccine.

Community activist Laura O'Connell Rapira said Māori were particularly vulnerable to conspiracy theories, especially ones about eradicating people as it's been the reality for Māori before.

Conspiracy theories that fought the media were seen as a result of the media's contribution to bad stereotypes of Māori, often stirring racism.

Another reason was the intergenerational distrust of the government and lived experience of systemic neglect. Following the advice of government officials to get vaccinated wasn't therefore taken very well.

Manurewa marae raised its hand to be a pillar for the community and a safety hub for information, becoming a system of trust. Operation vaccination went "boom".

Preparing for vaccine-hesitant whānau, Kemp opened a space for Whānau Ora services and partnered with Manukau Counties DHB. Anyone who needs information or a discussion with experts can safely access it on site.

It was a shock to see the surge in numbers, but Kemp said: "It's a great thing that people want to come here and get vaccinated.

"We know our community. If [other marae] have the resources to help then I'd encourage them to do the same."