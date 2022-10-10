The Ministry of Health says a glitch caused 1800 cases to be missed from today's weekly Covid-19 case number recap. Photo / File

There are 11,205 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand this week, according to the Ministry of Health.

This figure is 1800 cases higher than the original number of 9405 that was released by the ministry at lunchtime today.

The Ministry of Health quietly updated the figure on Monday evening. A spokesperson said the error was due to a "computational glitch".

As of midnight last night, there were 134 people in hospital with Covid-19.

Twenty-five new deaths over the past week have been linked to Covid.

Of the 25 people whose deaths the ministry reported today: six were from the Auckland region, five were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairawhiti, one was from Taranaki, two were from MidCentral, two were from Canterbury, two were from West Coast, four were from Southern.

Three of the people were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

The seven-day rolling average of new Covid cases had risen from 1422 to 1598 last week.

Out of last week's cases, 1021 (or 11 per cent) were reinfections.