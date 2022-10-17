The price of diesel continues to rise, more kids hungry as school returns and thieves hit South Auckland foodbank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has admitted to undercounting the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 by over 30 per cent.

In a tweet, the Ministry said this has seen the number hospitalised since the start of the pandemic increase by over 5000 people, from 14,043 to 19,476.

The Ministry said it was due to a "coding issue".

The Ministry said the miscounting had "no impact" on the advice it provided about Covid-19 settings. This was because the daily hospitalisation data, captured by a different system, was used to inform the Ministry's advice.

