There are 18 people in hospital with Covid across Northland, including in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

There are 18 people in hospital with Covid across Northland, including in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Christmas may well be the season for loving and giving, but for some Northlanders it will also be the season of Covid.

There were 18 people in hospital with the virus in Northland on Monday, according to Te Whatu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau.

This is down from a peak of 45 in hospital in April 2022 but up from 14 in December 2022.

Wastewater results show Covid-19 infection levels in Northland are up, with 2.5 million copies of the virus detected per person a day on December 17, twice as many as the week prior.

As the virus continues to circulate, Te Whatu Ora advises everyone to keep up with good hygiene practices, hand washing, mask wearing, boosters and testing.

People who test positive are still requested to isolate for at least five days and it is particularly important for them to stay away from those who are at risk of severe illness.

Te Whatu Ora said a summer booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is recommended for groups at higher risk of becoming severely ill.

This includes people 65 and over, Māori and Pacific people 50 and older, those over 12 who are severely immunocompromised, and pregnant women who have not had a booster dose, have other health concerns or have no history of previous Covid infection.

Over the busy summer period, people are also being reminded there is a range of healthcare available for accidents and emergencies, depending on how sick they are.

Northland’s hospitals have been 80 per cent to 97 per cent full in the past week but some days have seen significantly more people coming to the emergency department than usual.

Urgent care clinic White Cross Whangārei is about 5 to 10 per cent busier than last year - a trend which has been running for most of the year - and is expecting higher demand over holiday period as Northland swells with visitors and GP clinics are closed.

Dr Lloyd McCann, CEO of Tamaki Health which runs White Cross, said staff levels have been increased as much as possible to manage the expected increase.

“If you need care, don’t hesitate to come into our clinic ... If you prefer, you can see one of our online doctors at Bettr.co.nz.”

In recent weeks, the clinic has had a handful of early closures due to being short-staffed and this could continue on the odd day due to staff shortages or sickness, McCann said.

New clinicians are being brought on board to help with the workforce challenges, he said.

White Cross Whangārei is typically open seven days a week, including 8am to 8pm on weekends and public holidays, expect Christmas Day when it will be open 9am to 5pm.

Te Whatu Ora said local pharmacies can also help with advice for minor ailments.

People who become increasingly unwell, have underlying health conditions or are concerned about their health can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for medical advice.

People in rural areas can also a new after-hours telehealth service, Ka Ora Telecare, at 0800 2 KA ORA (0800 252 672).

Those who are severely unwell or injured can call 111 for urgent medical attention.

Go to tinyurl.com/im-not-well for more advice.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.