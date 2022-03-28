Health officials are urging Northlanders to continue getting tested and vaccinated for Covid as the number of cases in the region rose today.

Health officials are urging Northlanders to continue getting tested and vaccinated for Covid as the number of cases in the region rose today.

New Covid 19 cases in Northland have risen, with 730 new cases notified in the region in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Northland District Health Board said these include 417 cases in Whangārei District; 248 cases in Far North District and 65 cases in Kaipara District.

NDHB said there are 4,042 active cases in Northland currently, with 13,145 people who have recovered.

There are also 20 cases currently in hospital in Northland.

There were 445 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Northland in the previous 24 hours.

NDHB is urging people to continue to get tested for and vaccinated against Covid 19.

For testing locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland-testing.../

For RATs collection sites, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/northland/...

For vaccination locations, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/.../northland.../