Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Most of Thursday's daily cases located in Whangārei

Twenty people with the virus are in hospital in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Twenty people with the virus are in hospital in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Northland District Health Board announced 674 new Covid cases in the community on Thursday.

The cases were recorded in the 24 hours to 6am today. Of them, 369 were in Whangārei, 249 cases in the Far North, and 56 cases in Kaipara.

Overall there are 4226 active Covid cases in Northland and 10,426 people in the region have recovered from the virus.



Twenty people with Covid-19 are currently in Northland hospitals. The district health board dismissed a rumour that patients extremely unwell with the virus had the Delta variant.

A spokeswoman for the DHB said they were not currently testing for variants.

Nationally, 11 Covid-related deaths were recorded yesterday - taking New Zealand past a grim milestone since the pandemic began.

Wednesday's Covid-related deaths took the country's toll of publicly reported deaths to 210 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to nine.

One of the people whose death was reported was in their 30s, one person was in their 60s, one in their 70s, four in their 80s and four in their 90s.

Of the 11 people who have died, two were from Northland, five from the Auckland region, one from the Bay of Plenty and three from the Wellington region.

Novavax Vaccine

People can now book an appointment for a Novavax vaccine.

Appointments are available in Kaitāia, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville. Bookings are required via Book My Vaccine.

If your first dose was a different vaccine you require a prescription from your GP to have Novavax as your second dose.

Novavax is only available to those aged 18 and over. Novavax is not available as a booster vaccination.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are available today at district health board sites in Kerikeri (1 Sammaree Place - until 7pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 3pm) and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 7pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, is available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened on arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Whangārei (Winger Cres); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).

More information on the Northland District Health Board testing sites can be found on their website.