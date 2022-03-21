District health board vaccination sites are open around the region until 3pm today. Photo / NZME

Northland has recorded the highest number of new daily Covid cases since the pandemic began.

The Northland District Health Board announced another 802 new cases in the region in the 24 hours to 6am today.

The health board said this is the highest number of new daily cases to date.

Of today's cases, 426 are in Whangārei, 309 cases in the Far North, and 67 in Kaipara.

Three more people have been hospitalised with the virus in Northland, up from 21 people yesterday.

Today's additional cases mean there are 4184 active cases in the region while 9061 people have recovered from Covid.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are available today in Kaitāia (Matthews Ave - until 5pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 3pm) and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 2pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, is available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened on arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cres); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).

Novavax Vaccine

People can now book an appointment for a Novavax vaccine.

Appointments are available in Kaitāia, Kerikeri, Whangārei and Dargaville. Bookings are required via Book My Vaccine.

If your first dose was a different vaccine you require a prescription from your GP to have Novavax as your second dose.

Novavax is only available to those aged 18 and over. Novavax is not available as a booster vaccination.