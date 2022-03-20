Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Northland records 422 new Covid cases today, 21 in hospital

Rapid Antigen Test drive-thru style pick up at Pohe Island, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland has recorded 422 new Covid-19 cases in the community, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 4087.

Of the new cases in the 24 hours to 6am today, 220 are in Whangārei District, 166 cases in Far North District, and 36 cases in Kaipara District.

As of today, at least 8578 people have recovered from the virus.

There are 21 cases currently in Northland hospitals.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) told the NZ Herald it was estimated about half of all positive cases were being discovered.

"Estimating the true prevalence of infections versus identified cases is very difficult.

"Our current best estimates, based on our patterns of cases compared to overseas experience and looking at our testing coverage, are that we are accounting for approximately half of all actual cases."

Across Northland and Auckland's four district health boards, it was estimated 96,275 people - or 5 per cent of the total population (1,925,500) - had Covid-19 as of Friday (March 18).

The northern region registered 8005 cases on Friday - Auckland: 7240, Northland 765. It was a marked decrease from the 13,767 tests a week prior - Auckland: 13,252, Northland 515.

The NRHCC spokesperson stressed the estimation wasn't confirmation that thousands of people weren't reporting their positive test.

Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the Northland eligible population – 87 per cent of Māori and 99 per cent of Pacific people - have received at least one dose, and 88 per cent have had two shots of the vaccine.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are available today at district health board sites in Kaitāia (Matthews Ave - until 3pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 6pm) and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 5pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, is available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing availability

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened on arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cres); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).