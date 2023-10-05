White Cross Whangārei has seen a 51 per cent reduction in patient debt after re-implementing their upfront payment approach. Photo / Tania Whyte

People attending appointments at White Cross Whangārei now have to first settle their bill because of a spike in the number of patients leaving without paying.

GPs believe the situation is a symptom of people misunderstanding how the health system works, while a budgeting advisor says people consider healthcare as a last resort so are not prepared to pay unexpected healthcare costs.

The change at White Cross has been used before and was brought back in on May 20 to curb the “bad debt” left by those bailing on payment.

People are invoiced on arrival and payment requested up-front. However, all patients at White Cross Whangārei are triaged by the nurse regardless and those in real need are able to see a doctor.

In the three months leading up to May, White Cross Whangārei reported 308 patients with outstanding debt either not paid, partly paid or in the process of paying. Post implementation, this has been reduced by 49 per cent.

Director of Urgent Care Dr Alistair Sullivan said the change was re-introduced to all of the White Cross Group to reduce bad debt off the back of an increase in patients leaving without paying.

He said the changes as a result were quickly noticeable. Both the debt and people with milder presentations wanting care reduced.

“This has had a positive impact on wait times and patient flow.”

He noted asking for upfront payment is already common practice among healthcare providers, including radiology, specialised and allied health.

“We don’t deny care to anyone. If a patient cannot pay immediately, we issue an invoice and ask that the bill be settled at their earliest convenience, ideally within seven days.”

Former Kaitāia GP and public health advocate Lance O’Sullivan said people were often unprepared to pay because they mistakenly thought healthcare was free since it was a public service.

The “misunderstanding” was a “legitimate and fair” one, he said.

“People are very confused about what’s free and what’s not ... They don’t anticipate they’re going to be acutely unwell.”

Lance O'Sullivan is a public health advocate who formerly practised in Kaitāia

While some visits to a clinic such as White Cross may cost around $40-$60, O’Sullivan said many people did not have that cash in their pocket.

A cost of living crisis poll in July showed 32 per cent of New Zealanders went without medical or doctor’s care when feeling unwell because of cost concerns.

O’Sullivan often hears conversations between receptionists and patients unable to pay. He believed the majority of those who leave without paying are likely embarrassed.

Dr Tim Cunningham of Central Family Health in Whangārei said places such as White Cross have to have higher prices in order to keep their doors open but Northland patients have been “trained for 20 years to not pay high fees”.

Many doctors were committed to charging less but that has contributed to a reduction in the GP workforce as low fees have “come out of their own pockets” to try to keep healthcare accessible, Cunningham said.

Whangārei Anglican Centre budgeting adviser Dianne Harris said medical bills are often a last thought for many people but budgeting for those unexpected costs should be a “necessity”.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.







