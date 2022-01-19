Covid-19 case detected in Manawatū region, multiple locations of interest in Palmerston North

More Omicron in Auckland, help finally set to arrive in Tonga and NCEA results are released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are six new exposure events in Palmerston North after a positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Manawatū region today.

MidCentral DHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies confirmed the case earlier this morning.

"A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in the MidCentral rohe," she said.

"Public Health investigations are currently under way with the case, who is based in Manawatū, and we will release more information, including details about any potential exposure events, as soon as possible."

There are six exposure events across four locations of interest in Palmerston North, which were published by the Ministry of Health at midday.

They are listed for times between Monday and Wednesday this week, and include clothing store Postie and car autopart store Repco.

African goods store eSANZ and steelwork manufacturer Steelmasters in Palmerston North have also been listed.

Newlands Pharmacy in Wellington has been listed as a location of interest for Thursday last week.

All new locations of interest come with the directive to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure, and seek a test and isolate if symptoms develop.