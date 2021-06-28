Court martial: RNZN sailor accused of preying on three comrades during Canada deployment

HMNZS Te Kaha and another frigate, HMNZS Te Mana, were deployed to Canada when the alleged offences happened. Photo / Peter Meecham

A sailor facing sexual abuse charges is accused of preying on three comrades during an overseas Navy deployment.

The sailor denies two indecent assault charges and one of sexual violation. Today, not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf at the Court Martial.

He has name suppression.

He is accused of offending against Royal New Zealand Navy members, his comrades, in Canada last year.

One complainant said the accused man grabbed her breast in a taxi before he told her to pay for the cab and urinated in a doorway.

She said a group of sailors were in a 12-seater minivan and went to go shopping in Victoria, the capital of British Columbia.

"People just wanted to have a good time because we were stuck on ship," she told the trial at Devonport Naval Base.

"Everyone was just eating, drinking, having good banter."

She said later on, the accused entered a taxi back to base with her, discussed relationship issues, and grabbed her breast.

The sailor said she tried steering the conversation elsewhere, before the taxi stopped.

She said the man then "rushed off" and told her to pay for the cab but then met her again, demanding she physically support him because he claimed to have an injury.

The last she saw of him that night was when he needed to go to the toilet.

"He ducked into the doorway to relieve himself."

The sailor said the taxi incident left her very shocked and confused.

"I didn't want to make it a big deal at the time."

She told the Court Martial she confronted the accused later and told him: "What you did last night wasn't cool."

She said the accused scoffed at her and denied grabbing her breast.

The court heard sailors were told in July the deployment in Canada would be extended to January.

Victoria, in British Columbia, where Royal New Zealand Navy sailors were deployed last year. Photo / 123RF

Sailors would not be able to get home for Christmas or the New Year.

Navy frigates HMNZS Te Mana and HMNZS Te Kaha were both in Canada at the time.

Defence counsel John van der Zanden said sailors in July were told to "clear all lower decks" and assembled in the hangar for an announcement.

Van der Zanden said sailors learned the deployment would be extended to January 2021, and this upset some of them.

"When commitment to one's career falters, then for some NZDF personnel, comradeship and integrity evaporates into the ether."

Van der Zanden said the female sailor could have told the taxi driver about any alleged assault, but she did not.

Fellow defence counsel Paul Heaslip said the trial was effectively three trials.

"Whatever occurred or didn't occur, the issue of consent is always important," he said.

"This is a case about a failure of comradeship," Captain Grace Blanks told the Court Martial's military members.

Blanks said one incident happened when many sailors were intoxicated at an apartment and the accused man allegedly tried to prise a woman's legs open.

"She made it clear she did not want sexual contact with him."

Blanks said all three alleged victims had been drinking and were vulnerable.

"None of them, at any point, consented to the sexual activity."

Blanks said the three complainants all independently raised concerns about the sailor with friends.

"At the time each complainant disclosed it to a friend, none of them were aware that the other complainants had been assaulted."

The trial before Judge Kevin Riordan and five military members continues.