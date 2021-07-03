Royal New Zealand Navy sailor sentenced over sex attacks on colleagues

The Court Martial of New Zealand at Devonport Naval Base heard the male sailor was accused of preying on three female comrades. Photo / NZ Herald

The Court Martial of New Zealand at Devonport Naval Base heard the male sailor was accused of preying on three female comrades. Photo / NZ Herald

A Navy sailor found guilty of sex attacks on three female comrades has been sentenced to two years in the Services Correctional Establishment detention facility.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was also dismissed from service at a Court Martial of New Zealand at Devonport Naval Base today.

The 27-year-old had denied a charge of sexual violation and two of indecent assault but was found guilty on all charges by five military members yesterday. The military members function in a similar way to jurors in civilian trials.

The offending occurred when the sailors were deployed to Victoria, British Columbia, last August.

All three complainants had been drinking and were vulnerable when targeted, the military members were told.

The sailor tried prising one woman's legs open in a hotel before committing sexual violation, prosecutor Captain Grace Blanks said.

A second woman said she was dizzy from alcohol, trying not to vomit, when the accused man molested her in a hotel bed. A third said the sailor grabbed her breast in a taxi before telling her to pay the cab fare.

The sailor has caused significant harm to his victims, and brought the Royal New Zealand Navy into disrepute, Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, said.

"He has disrespected the colleagues he serves with - along with all those whose past service over many years has won the respect of New Zealanders.



"There is no place in the navy for such behaviour and it is appalling that a member of our organisation has so flagrantly breached our core values of Tu Tira - Comradeship, Tu Maia - Integrity, Tu Tika - Commitment and Tu Kaha - Courage."

The navy should be a safe and respectful workplace free from harmful and inappropriate behaviour, and he was committed to ensuring that, Proctor said.

"A work place where sailors are allowed to reach their full potential, and are actively encouraged to do so."