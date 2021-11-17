Courier driver trapped in crash near Rangiora

Car crash near Rangiora where driver had to be extricated. Photo / George Heard

A driver of a New Zealand Post courier van has suffered serious injuries after a crash near Rangiora with a light truck.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Rangiora Woodend Road at 9.30 am at a five-way intersection.

Emergency services at serious car crash between Rangiora and Woodend. Photo / George Heard

St John said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle responded and treated one patient.

The trapped female driver had to be extracted by Fire and Emergency and was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

A witness said courier parcels were scattered over the road and had to be cleaned up by New Zealand Post workers.