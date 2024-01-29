MPs are back with plenty on the to-do list, Wellington's water woes and ANZ’s latest scam warning for customers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A young couple who found themselves lost on a hazardous section of Mt Ruapehu in “intense weather” were guided down the mountain in the dead of night by a team of rescuers.

The couple had left the Iwikau Village car park about 8.30am on Sunday to walk to the crater, with hopes to arrive about midday. They planned to be off the mountain by the time bad weather set in, Ruapehu search and rescue coordinator Constable Mark Bolten said.

Upon their arrival at the crater lake, the weather had already started turning, with fog and torrential rain.

“Intense” weather events around the district had already caused severe flooding and slips in some places, and forced the couple off the track when visibility became extremely difficult, Bolten said.

After several hours of walking, the couple realised they had lost their path altogether, and called police for help. Rescuers were able to pinpoint their position through the cellphone used, and identified they were in a hazardous area with cliff faces and now-flooded streams.

The Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation (Raro) said the pair were on the eastern side of Pinnacle Ridge in the upper Wairere catchment.

Bolten received the report about 7.40pm and assembled a team of volunteers from Raro. About 11pm as the skies started to clear, the team found the pair cold, wet, and “very fatigued”.

“Due to the conditions the only option off the mountain was to assist the pair on foot,” Bolten said.

“They were provided with warm, dry clothing, food, and drink.

“After a very slow and painful walk assisted by the volunteers, they arrived safely off the mountain around four hours later.”

Rescuers had to lead the couple down the mountain in the dark.

The couple did not suffer any injuries during their misadventure.

Bolten said it was “essential to be prepared”, and provided some tips for those heading out on a hike in an alpine environment.

Before you go for a tramp or walk in the great outdoors let family and/or friends know where you’re going, and when to expect you back. You can also use Mountain Safety Council’s free planning app Plan My Walk to leave your intentions. Alternatively, leave a date and time to raise the alarm if you haven’t returned using the Outdoors Intentions form.

Have an emergency locator beacon, which can be purchased from outdoor stores or hired from your closest DoC centre.

Take weather forecasts seriously, getting it wrong in an alpine environment can be deadly.

Research the area and know what you’re getting yourself into.

Have the correct clothing for the environment you’re in.

Remember, it’s never too early to turn back!

