Countdown stores are experiencing payment problems. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Countdown stores are experiencing payment issues today, the supermarket operator has confirmed.

Both Newshub and Stuff are reporting issues with paywave and Apple Pay at Auckland stores in Botany, Mt Wellington, Point Chevalier, Ponsonby and Greenlane, as well as stores in Wellington and Nelson.

Countdown told Newshub it is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

“We are currently experiencing a network issue that is impacting a number of systems across Countdown, including our Online Shopping website, App, Customer Care, Onecard and Eftpos,” a Countdown spokesperson said.

“We are working with our partner to get this fixed as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience. We will provide further updates as we can.”

NZ Eftpos told Stuff its payment terminals and network were fully operational, and there were no active issues.















