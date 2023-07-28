Police are investigating last night's blaze at an Auckland Countdown supermarket store as arson. Video / @aleshalee1 / @blaze6412

The blaze at an Auckland supermarket is being investigated as suspected arson, police have confirmed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews rushed to Countdown Mt Wellington yesterday at 6.11pm after the building’s fire alarm alerted nearby brigades.

The fire was in the shopping area and was doused with a firehose when the firefighters arrived minutes later, a Fenz spokesperson told the Herald.

Six fire trucks and support vehicles responded to the blaze, they said.

Firefighters rushing with hoses to the site of a blaze inside Countdown Mt Wellington in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A video taken from inside the store captures the moment the fire rages through the toilet paper aisle with flames ferociously licking the roof.

A security guard can be seen rushing to the area armed with an extinguisher attempting to tackle it.

Police are treating the fiery blaze at Countdown Mt Wellington store in Auckland as arson. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson said they were treating the fire as arson and officers had been reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

“We will release an update proactively.”

A Countdown spokesperson said the Mt Wellington store was closed today after last night’s incident.

“We are continuing to assess the damage and will reopen as soon as we can.

“All of our team are safe and we’re continuing to provide them with support as needed.”

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.











