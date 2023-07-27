Firefighters are battling a blaze at an Auckland supermarket this evening, where smoke has filled the entire shop. Photo / NZME

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an Auckland supermarket this evening, where smoke has filled the entire shop.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) rushed to Countdown Mt Wellington at 6.11pm after the building’s fire alarm alerted nearby brigades.

A fire in the shopping area was doused with a firehose when crew arrived at 6.18pm, a spokesman for Fenz told the Herald.

More fire engines were sent after three more calls to 111 were made from the supermarket, the spokesman said.

Six trucks and support vehicles were on the scene as of 6.45pm, he said.

“Crew are ventilating the building and checking for any fire spread.”

Countdown has been approached for comment.

