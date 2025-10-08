Advertisement
Councils turn to TikTok and memes to lift falling local election turnout - Editorial

Whakatāne District Council staff in their viral TikTok video aiming to boost voter turnout.

THE FACTS

  • Low voter turnout has led councils to use social media trends to engage younger voters.
  • Whakatāne District Council’s TikTok dance gained over 133,000 views, aiming to boost voter participation.
  • Critics worry this approach may trivialise elections, but others praise the fresh, engaging strategy.

Stubbornly low voter turnout, especially among younger adults, has driven local elections into the realm of social media trends.

Whakatāne District Council staff made headlines with their risqué dance moves that garnered more than 133,000 views on TikTok in just a few days.

For them, the

